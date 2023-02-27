Ex-NFL running back Zac Stacy sentenced to jail time, probation after attacks on ex-girlfriend: report

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been sentenced to six months jail time and one year probation, an Orange County, Florida, judge ruled on Monday night.

Stacy, 31, was pled guilty to two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief earlier this month, and his three counts of domestic violence battery were dropped as part of his plea agreement.

This comes after Stacy attacked his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, who is also the mother of his child, in her home in August 2021.

That incident came months before another, which was caught on video as Stacy was seen brutalizing Evans at a Florida home with their 5-month-old son in the room, TMZ Sports reported.

The video caught Stacy throwing Evans against a television after punching her in the head in November 2021.

In the earlier altercation, Evans said the argument started "because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent."

Evans showed pictures of large cuts and bruise on his arms and legs, as she noted Stacy "punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke." Evans said she had to pull glass out of her feet from breaking the window.

Evans also told WESH-TV that Stacy had been assaulting her for months.

"He has bullied me for so long that, at one point, I believed it was my fault. It's disturbing and disgusting to see things people have said online about what did I do. I did nothing. I never did anything to deserve something like this – no one could do anything to deserve something like this," she told the station.

"The physical abuse began in May. I didn't report it. I was pregnant at the time. I wanted my son's dad to be there for me and for the birth of his first child. So I forgave him."

Stacy was originally charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief after surrendering to police in Orlando after the November attack.

Stacy was drafted by the then-St. Louis Rams in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Rams, totaling 973 yards with seven touchdowns in his rookie season on 250 attempts. However, he had a steep decline in his second year before eventually moving on to the New York Jets in 2015.

Stacy saw limited time with the Jets, rushing for just 89 yards and a touchdown on 31 rushes in eight games. He didn't see any time in the league after that.

It is currently unclear when Stacy will begin his jail time.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.