Zac Stacy tells police his ex-girlfriend 'staged' brutal attack: 'She set me up'

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy explained to police that his ex-girlfriend "staged" the brutal attack that was caught on video because she was "bitter" about him not being interested in dating her anymore.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Stacy was captured talking to cops about the incident that occurred in Florida. Stacy was speaking to the Orlando Police Department for a few minutes about the events that led up to the attack on Nov. 13.

"It's just a case of just bitterness, man," Stacy said in the video. "That's why she did this. The whole assault thing, she staged it. She set me up."

Stacy continued: "The whole thing was staged. All she's trying to do is get money out of me. She got a reaction out of me."

Stacy claims that his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, who is also the mother of his son, knew he was dealing with anxiety and depression. Stacy said she cheated on him with his financial adviser and was upset she got caught.

"She knew I was trying to close this gap that's between me and my son, and she's just upset that she got caught, and she's upset I'm not taking care of him like she expected," Stacy explained. "And now she took it this far. This is just a case of just girl is just bitter that I don't want to be with her, and she's just trying to destroy my whole reputation 'cause of this s–t."

Evans responded to Stacy’s claim that she "staged" the attack.

"I don't know how you can stage getting your ass beat," Evans responded. "This is what abusers do. They will make you seem like you're the crazy one and that they're the victim."

Both charges Stacy is facing are felonies. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Stacy, 30, appeared to beat his girlfriend in an incident at their home. The video showed Stacy throwing Evans into a television stand and hitting her. In the video, she can be heard begging for him to stop as his son watched while seated on a couch. At one point, the woman is seen being body-slammed into one of the baby’s bouncy seats.

Stacy is currently released on bond.

"I don't know what man — how any man could have handled that situation," Stacy concluded.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.