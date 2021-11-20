Alleged Zac Stacy assault victim says abuse began in May, didn't report it: 'I believed it was my fault'

Kristin Evans, the ex-girlfriend of Zac Stacy who Stacy allegedly assaulted at a Florida home in front of their 5-month-old son, said Friday the horrifying video showing the alleged assault by the former NFL running back, was a small glimpse of what her life has been like over the last six months.

Evans told WESH-TV the former NFL running back had been assaulting her for months.

"He has bullied me for so long that, at one point, I believed it was my fault. It's disturbing and disgusting to see things people have said online about what did I do. I did nothing. I never did anything to deserve something like this — no one could do anything to deserve something like this," Evans told the station.

"The physical abuse began in May. I didn't report it. I was pregnant at the time. I wanted my son's dad to be there for me and for the birth of his first child. So I forgave him."

Stacy, who retired from the NFL in 2017, was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief after he surrendered to authorities in Orlando.

"It was absolute hell, and I know women have gone through worse. To feel what I felt, I can't imagine for it to be worse," Evans said.

Stacy was ordered to surrender his passport but told the judge it was in his car in Tennessee. He had to surrender the documents before he could be released. On Saturday, he paid $10,150 for his release, according to FOX35 Orlando. A judge ordered Stacy to stay away from Evans. He's not permitted to possess any kind of weapon.

Evans said she hoped Stacy "gets the help he needs."

Both charges Stacy is facing are felonies. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Stacy, 30, appeared to beat his girlfriend in an incident at their home. The video appeared to show Stacy throwing the woman into a television stand and hitting her, according to TMZ Sports. The site, citing a restraining order application, reported that the woman said he punched her several times in the head.

In the video, the woman can be heard begging for him to stop as a 5-month-old watches while seated on a couch. At one point, the woman is seen being body-slammed into one of the baby’s bouncy seats.