Ex-NFL player rescues Idaho man from fiery wreck: 'The Lord wanted him alive'

Brandon Bair, a former NFL defensive lineman, was praised as a hero late last week for saving a man from a semitruck engulfed in flames moments after the vehicle was struck by a train.

The incident occurred in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Thursday evening. Steven Jenson was the man pinned inside the truck after it had been hit. Bair detailed his actions to East Idaho News.

"I was on Highway 20 driving to my business when I saw the train hit the truck. There was an explosion right away, and the train was pushing the truck down the tracks," Bair said. "I got on the phone with 911 and started driving down the median to get to the front of the train when it stopped."

According to the outlet, Bair ran toward the fiery wreck and was able to somehow pull the 25-year-old man from the truck.

"It was a conscious decision that I’m going in because he needs help right now," Bair told East Idaho News. "I ran up to the window and saw dripping hot flames all over inside of the truck. I could see a guy in a seatbelt and was able to reach in and get it off of him. He was talking, and I told him we had to get out of here now.

"We walked away, and within seconds, the fire on the roof fell down inside, and the whole seat and cab went up in flames. A few minutes later, there were a couple big booms and explosives."

Jenson was in fair condition after being airlifted to a nearby hospital, an official told the outlet.

Bair said he believed the man he saved "was supposed to live."

"The Lord wanted him alive. Things could have gone different a million different directions, but things worked out on his behalf. That’s my conclusion. Whether it was me or someone else, he was supposed to live," he added.

Bair signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011 but never made it to the active roster. He then joined the Oakland Raiders during the 2012 season but was later waived before the 2013 season. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles days later and would spend two seasons with the team.

He appeared in 21 career games, recorded a 1.5 sack and 28 total tackles.