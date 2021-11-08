Ex-NBA star's advice to Zion Williamson on apparent conditioning issue: 'Just eat less'

Zion Williamson was criticized Monday over his lack of conditioning in the offseason as he recovers from an ankle injury that has left him sidelined for the start of the season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kenny Smith, a former NBA guard who is now an analyst on TNT, told TMZ Sports on Monday that it’s easy for Williamson to get his weight under control and offered some advice.

"Every player in their career ... they're going to get hurt at some point if you have a long career. In that time, you gotta figure out how to stay in shape and stay into a basketball body," Smith said.

"The easiest part is he'll figure out how to eat less. It's not hard when it's your profession. He puts the hours in to become a great basketball player. He'll figure out those hours he needs to keep his body right," he added. "It's not hard — just eat less."

Williamson’s weight has been a hot-button issue since he was the No. 1 overall pick of the Pelicans in 2019. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 284 pounds.

But while he sits out to start the season, questions begin to arise about his training.

"He’s going to have to learn that even when you’re hurt, you’re going to have to control your eating," Charles Barkley said last week, via NOLA.com. "When guys get hurt and come back, you’re trying to get in shape. And if you’re putting all that stress on your knees and feet, you’re just going to keep getting hurt."

"Somebody is going to have to be a grown person down in that relationship and tell him he’s got to be in shape."

It’s unclear when Williamson would return. In 61 games last year, he averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.