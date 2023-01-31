Ex-NBA player on LeBron James' outburst: 'That was one of the crazier reactions'

Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons was taken aback when he watched Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James flip out at officials on Saturday at the end of regulation of their game against the Boston Celtics.

Parsons, a former All-Rookie First Team selection, appeared on FanDuel TV’s "Run It Back" and said there was no way he would ever act the way James acted at that moment.

"I could watch my French bulldog get ran over by the mailman right now, and I would not react like that. I swear to God," Parsons said on the show. "That was one of the crazier reactions."

Parsons said it was "impressive," however, James would have an outburst like that over a regular-season game.

In a 105-105 game with about 4 seconds left, James went to his left and drove down the lane toward the basket. James was surrounded by three Celtics defenders and went up to the basket with his left hand, and it appeared he was hit on the arm by Jayson Tatum.

James missed the layup and there was no foul called on the play. The Lakers superstar was beside himself over the no-call and fell to the floor in disbelief. Patrick Beverley, at one point, came over with a camera to show the referee what he missed. He received a technical foul.

"I don't understand. I don't understand what we're doing, and I watch basketball every single day," James said after the game. "I watch games every single day and I don't see it happening to nobody else. It's just weird."

The National Basketball Referees Association released a statement on a brutal missed foul call.

"Like everyone else, referees make mistakes," the tweet read. "We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be."