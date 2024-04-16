Ex-MLB infielder arrested as 1 of 4 alleged 'scam artists' in insurance fraud scheme, police say

Former MLB infielder Yuniesky Betancourt was arrested last week for alleged insurance fraud.

Miami-Dade Police say Betancourt is one of four "scam artists," with the scheme paying out $61,000.

Records say Betancourt, Maura Perez, Nancy Mercedes Pena and Abel Vera faked a car crash to collect insurance premiums from a Chicago-based firm, Kemper.

Betancourt was charged with four felonies — filing false insurance claims, an organized scheme to defraud, faking an accident and third-degree grand theft. He paid a $1,000 bond.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for May 13. Betancourt is being represented by the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office.

The 42-year-old Cuban import played for three MLB teams from 2005 to 2013. After defecting from Cuba in 2003, he signed with the Seattle Mariners and made his MLB debut in 2005.

He was then traded to the Kansas City Royals during the 2009 season and sent to the Milwaukee Brewers before the 2011 campaign. Betancourt went back to Kansas City in 2012 before returning to Milwaukee for the 2013 season, his last in the majors.

Betancourt also played professionally in Japan in 2014 and in Mexico from 2015 to 2018. He made approximately $16 million during his MLB career.

