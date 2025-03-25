Ex-Jets quarterback Zach Wilson not ready to accept journeyman label ahead of new chapter in Miami

Former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is ready to embrace the backup position in Miami, but he’s not ready to embrace the title of "journeyman" just yet.

The former second overall pick out of BYU returned to the AFC East in the offseason on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins — the same division that saw Wilson’s career as a starting quarterback in the NFL come to an end almost as quickly as it began.

Wilson, 25, was traded off after three turbulent seasons in New York, and didn’t see any action during the 2024 season with the Denver Broncos as the third-string quarterback. He moved up the depth chart in Miami, but for Wilson, he’s hoping there’s still an opportunity to return as a starter.

"I mean I would like to view it differently," Wilson told reporters Monday when asked if he embraces the "journeyman label."

"Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with being a journeyman, but I still believe I can be a starter in this league whenever that opportunity comes. And so I’m just trying to put myself in the best situation with the best team and coaches and do the absolute best that I can and, hopefully at some point, you can get that opportunity to show what you could do."

Wilson was benched in his second season with the Jets, a move that would clear the way for four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers . But a season-ending injury for Rodgers would give Wilson one more chance.

Despite not turning it around, Wilson said his time with the Broncos allowed him time to develop and improve, and he’s hoping his time in Miami will do the same.

"What’s not to like, right? Extremely explosive offense, and I think they do a great job, and it starts from Coach [Mike] McDaniel and goes all the way down. I’d just say the offensive staff as a whole has done a great job. You’ve seen how Tua [Tagovailoa’s] development has gone, too, since he’s been there, and I think I’m just excited to be with those guys."

Wilson has a 12-21 record as a starter with 6,293 yards passing, 498 yards rushing, a 57% completion rate and 23 touchdowns. He also threw 25 interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.