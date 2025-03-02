Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Trump's grandson plays football, chess with Dolphins stars

Ivanka Trump posted on Instagram the visit from Tua Tagovailoa and Braxton Berrios

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, recently posted photos on her Instagram that showed Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Braxton Berrios getting in on some family fun.

She posted a "dump" of several pictures and videos from the month of February, including a photo of her husband, Jared Kushner, with Berrios, Tagovailoa and her son.

She also posted a video of her son and the quarterback-receiver duo tossing around the pigskin.

Tua Tagovailoa and Braxton Berrios

Tua Tagovailoa, #1, and Braxton Berrios, #0 of the Miami Dolphins, talk prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 17, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

There was also another photo of her son wearing Matthew Tkachuk's Team USA jersey at a Panthers-Oilers game on Feb. 27. Tkachuk, who did not play in that contest, was one of the players to get into a fight against Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Oilers' Connor McDavid netted the championship-winning goal for Canada.

Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, has previously shown support for the president.

Back in October, Annah posted a story to her Instagram on Wednesday that praised Trump's preemptive response to Hurricane Milton; at the time, Trump was still the nominee for the election and a former president.

Tua Tagovailoa looks on

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, #1, looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

COWBOYS QB DAK PRESCOTT EXPECTS TO BE READY FOR WEEK 1 AFTER HAMSTRING SURGERY

She re-posted a video by conservative influencer Benny Johnson that showed footage of the former president hosting 275 Florida Power and Light linemen at one of Trump's resorts in Miami. Trump hosted the workers free of charge as a safe place for them to wait out the hurricane while it made landfall in more northern areas of Florida. 

Tua Tagovailoa reacts

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, #1, reacts front field after theme against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

While Annah received some praise for her post, there were a few negative comments aimed at her and her husband. 

Many of the negative comments addressed Tua's recent concussion that he suffered in Week 2 of the season against the Buffalo Bills. It was the third concussion of the quarterback's pro career, and has brought widespread concern over his long-term brain health and NFL future. 

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

