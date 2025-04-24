Ex-ESPN anchor says she was 'chewed out' over picture with GOP lawmaker, UFC fighter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former ESPN broadcaster Ashley Brewer Kaminsky revealed an issue one of her former bosses had with her over a post that showed up on her social media years ago.

Brewer commiserated with another former ESPN anchor, Sage Steele, on X about certain incidents that occurred at their old workplace. Steele initially reacted to the allegations and civil lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe when Brewer Kaminsky weighed in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Never forget when I got chewed out by my boss for posting a pic of a republican congressman & UFC fighter on my instagram story at the Mcgregor fight. LOL," she wrote on X.

Steele then posted a picture of the two of them on the "SportsCenter" set at ESPN.

"And @ashbrewkaminsky remember when we got chewed out for breaking Covid rules by standing too close to each other and posting this pic?" Steele wrote on X.

Brewer Kaminsky responded, "But sitting next to each other at the desk live on TV was totally fine!!"

NBA LEGEND PHIL JACKSON BAFFLES FANS AFTER SHARING VIDEO OF TRUMP TOWER PROTESTER'S ARREST

Brewer Kaminsky was a high school swimming star in Arizona and competed for the Texas Longhorns before she transferred to USC. She attempted to make the Olympic swim team before starting her career as a sports anchor.

She worked at local stations in Arizona and California before moving to ESPN in 2020. She was eventually laid off in 2023.

She married former NBA player Frank Kaminsky in 2023. He was a standout at Wisconsin before being selected No. 9 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He last played in the NBA for the Houston Rockets during the 2022-23 season.