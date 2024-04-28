Colorado's Deion Sanders says he won't follow sons to NFL: 'I have work to do here'

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2024 season will likely be the last one for quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders as they get ready for their senior years.

Both Sanders brothers are expected to be draft picks next year. Shedeur Sanders could be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board. With their collegiate exits, it’s rumored that Deion Sanders – their father – could be joining them in the NFL as a head coach.

But Deion Sanders put the rumors to rest, for now, on Saturday.

"I tell them the truth. I tell them I'm a father, not a baby daddy. I don't follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids," he said, via ESPN. "I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don't follow my kids. So I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here.

"I absolutely love it here, and I would never think a young brother from the South would really love it in this part of the country, but I really do.... The fan base that we have here... I just want to really bless you with a tremendously successful team. I really do. That's my heart."

Sanders vowed he’d get the Buffaloes to a bowl game – in a promise to 99-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom. He said he loved what he was building in Colorado as he hit the transfer portal to plug in some holes before the start of practice.

The team added a handful of players, including Florida Atlantic wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, Liberty safety Preston Hodge and LSU defensive lineman Quency Wiggins, according to 247 Sports.

Colorado finished last season 4-8, including losing six straight to end the year. The Buffaloes gave USC, Stanford and Arizona a run for their money but came up with close defeats.

The Buffaloes held their spring game on Saturday. About 28,424 people attended – down from last year’s 47,277 that packed Folsom Field. Wester had a touchdown catch and Travis Hunter had multiple receptions.

"We have a plethora of receivers and four more on their way that I can't wait to see them work together this summer," Deion Sanders said. "I can't wait until they're under the same roof.... Shedeur is going to be the happiest young man in the building."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.