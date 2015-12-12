Evan Dunham wins decision over Joe Lauzon at TUF Finale

Lightweight Evan Dunham used his hand speed, length and volume expertly to earn a unanimous decision victory over Joe Lauzon, Friday. After three rounds, Dunham would throw over 300 total strikes, landing a high percentage of them.

In the first, Dunham got his hands working well, connecting with long straights and a lead uppercut, in combination. Lauzon pressed the action but stalked forward without much head or lateral foot movement and ate a lot of shots to the head. Near the end of the round the two men traded takedowns.

In the second round, Dunham's speed advantage continued to be evident with his strikes. For most of the second half of the round, Dunham worked for takedowns against the cage.

Lauzon showed great takedown defense but Dunham scored often from inside with knees and elbows to the head. The third saw Dunham continue to throw and land multiple strikes in combination before Lauzon could answer.

Dunham mixed things up, punching the body, and using more kicks. Lauzon shot for a takedown but got sprawled and defended on.

Lauzon would land a big uppercut to the head, but continued to eat more lead ones from Dunham. In the end, all three judges saw it for Dunham.

Scores were 30-26 (twice) and 30-27 for the Las Vegas resident. The win improved Dunham's record to 16-6, and extended his 2015 win-streak to three-straight.

Lauzon's loss dropped his record to 24-12, overall.