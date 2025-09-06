ESPN star's announcer jinx adds to Michigan's troubles in loss to Oklahoma

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An announcer jinx added to the Michigan Wolverines’ issues in their 24-13 loss against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night.

ESPN stars Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit were on the call for the game. Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada came onto the field in the second quarter in an attempt to cut Oklahoma’s seven-point lead to four with a field goal.

Fowler spoke about Zvada’s leg strength and accuracy. Zvada was 33-of-37 from field goal attempts inside 40 yards. The attempt was from 32 yards.

"Well, Dominic Zvada usually gets points when he goes out there to kick field goals," Fowler said. "He's an All-American kicker. Bombs them from 50-plus easily. This is a chip shot of 32 to get the Wolverines on the board."

Zvada hooked the attempt left.

"I know I’m gonna hear about it," Fowler said as Herbstreit expressed his astonishment. "Let’s talk about his technique and not what the announcer said.

It was a tough night for Michigan all around. Oklahoma took a 14-0 lead into halftime and never relinquished even as Michigan made it close at the end.

John Mateer was on fire for the Sooners all night. He finished 21-of-34 with 270 passing yards, a touchdown pass and one interception. He added 74 yards on the ground and tallied two rushing touchdowns.

Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks had seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

The Oklahoma defense locked down freshman phenom Bryce Underwood. He was 9-of-24 with 142 passing yards. Running back Justice Haynes had a 75-yard touchdown run in the second half but it was not enough.

The Sooners improved to 2-0 on the year. The Wolverines fell to 1-1.