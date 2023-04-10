Expand / Collapse search
ESPN personality Mike Greenberg rips Fred Couples for his Masters attire during final round

Greenberg was glued to the TV screen during the Masters

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fred Couples made history over the weekend when he became the oldest competitor to make the cut at the Masters.

But for at least one fan tuning in to watch the first golf major of the season, Couples wasn’t up to par with the attire he chose for the final round of the tournament.

Fred Couples waves as he walks off the 18th green during the completion of the weather-delayed second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023.

Fred Couples waves as he walks off the 18th green during the completion of the weather-delayed second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg ripped the 63-year-old’s outfit as he tried to stay in contention with the rest of the pack.

"Fred Couples, sweatshirt? He looks like he was doing some work around the house and someone reminded him of his tee time," Greenberg tweeted.

Fred Couples talks with his caddie on the 17th hole during the third round of the Masters on April 8, 2023.

Fred Couples talks with his caddie on the 17th hole during the third round of the Masters on April 8, 2023. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

"How laid back do you have to be to play the final round of the #Masters in attire that would not be allowed at practically any country club?"

MASTERS WINNER JON RAHM JOKES ABOUT GETTING JINXED BY SUPER BOWL CHAMP: 'DON’T EVER DO THAT AGAIN, PLEASE'

Augusta National battled cold and gloomy weather all weekend, which was likely why Couples went with a warmer outfit.

Couples finished the final round 4-over par and 9-over par for the rest of the tournament. Couples finished up his second round early Saturday morning to be +1 for the tournament, making the cut by two strokes.

It was Couples' 38th Masters appearance, and it's another record for him. He, Gary Player and now Tiger Woods all share the record for most consecutive cuts made at Augusta with 23.

Fred Couples made history over the weekend when he became the oldest competitor to make the cut at the Masters. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Couples automatically was invited to the tournament since he was a Masters champion. He won the tournament in 1992 over Raymond Floyd. It’s the only major championship of his career.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.