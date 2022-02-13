American Erin Jackson makes history with Olympic speedskating gold medal

Erin Jackson made history when she earned a gold medal in the 500-meter speedskating event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing Sunday.

Jackson became the first Black woman to the win a speedskating medal of any kind and added to the U.S. gold medal tally. She finished with a time of 37.04 seconds. It was also the Americans’ first speedskating medal of the Beijing Olympics.

Jackson joined Shani Davis as the only Black athletes to win speedskating medals at the Olympics. Davis, also an American, won gold in the men’s 1,000 meters and silver in the 1,500 meters in the Olympics in Turin in 2006.

On Sunday, Japan’s Miho Takagi won silver and Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic Committee won the bronze medal.

Jackson bounced back beautifully from a slip-up in Olympic trials. She finished in third place during her qualifying run, but, after winning the event at trials, teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot to Jackson. Bowe competed in the event anyway.

The 29-year-old Jackson shed tears as she realized her dream of becoming an Olympic champion.

Jackson started out as an inline and roller derby skater before making the switch to speedskating before the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and earned a spot on the U.S. team. Though she didn’t win in 2018, her triumph in 2022 certainly puts all of those struggles in the rearview mirror.

