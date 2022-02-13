Expand / Collapse search
American Erin Jackson makes history with Olympic speedskating gold medal

Jackson and Shani Davis are the lone Black athletes with Olympic speedskating medals

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Erin Jackson made history when she earned a gold medal in the 500-meter speedskating event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing Sunday.

Jackson became the first Black woman to the win a speedskating medal of any kind and added to the U.S. gold medal tally. She finished with a time of 37.04 seconds. It was also the Americans’ first speedskating medal of the Beijing Olympics.

Erin Jackson of the United States reacts as coach Ryan Shimabukuro hugs teammates after winning the gold medal in the women's speedskating 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.

Erin Jackson of the United States reacts as coach Ryan Shimabukuro hugs teammates after winning the gold medal in the women's speedskating 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Jackson joined Shani Davis as the only Black athletes to win speedskating medals at the Olympics. Davis, also an American, won gold in the men’s 1,000 meters and silver in the 1,500 meters in the Olympics in Turin in 2006.

On Sunday, Japan’s Miho Takagi won silver and Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic Committee won the bronze medal.

Erin Jackson of the United States reacts with coach Ryan Shimabukuro after winning the gold medal in the women's speedskating 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.

Erin Jackson of the United States reacts with coach Ryan Shimabukuro after winning the gold medal in the women's speedskating 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Jackson bounced back beautifully from a slip-up in Olympic trials. She finished in third place during her qualifying run, but, after winning the event at trials, teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot to Jackson. Bowe competed in the event anyway.

The 29-year-old Jackson shed tears as she realized her dream of becoming an Olympic champion.

Erin Jackson of the United States reacts after her heat in the women's speedskating 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.

Erin Jackson of the United States reacts after her heat in the women's speedskating 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Jackson started out as an inline and roller derby skater before making the switch to speedskating before the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and earned a spot on the U.S. team. Though she didn’t win in 2018, her triumph in 2022 certainly puts all of those struggles in the rearview mirror.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.