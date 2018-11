The preliminary NASCAR Sprint Cup Series entry list has been released for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway (FS1, 1 p.m. ET).

Qualifying for the event is at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.

An early look at the forecast on race day looks calls for mostly sunny skies, a 10 percent chance of rain and a high of 79 degrees.

See the complete entry list below: