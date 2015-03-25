Encarnacion homers twice in one inning as Blue Jays beat Astros

Edwin Encarnacion homered twice during an eight-run seventh inning that helped power the Toronto Blue Jays over the Houston Astros, 12-6, in the second game of a four-game set.

Encarnacion led off the seventh with a blast to left and punctuated the outburst with a grand slam.

R.A. Dickey lasted six innings and gave up five runs on seven hits. The right-hander fanned eight in the no decision. Brett Cecil (4-1) picked up the win in relief for Toronto, which has won two games in a row.

"I picked a good night to be very mediocre, that's for sure," Dickey said.

Reliever Paul Clemens (4-4) absorbed the loss when he allowed six runs while not recording an out in the seventh inning. Starter Jordan Lyles lasted five- plus innings, giving up four runs on nine hits.

"It did unravel rather quickly," Astros manager Bo Porter said. "They put some good swings on some pitches. You look up and it's an eight spot."

Marc Krauss drove a fly ball into the right-field seats to score J.D. Martinez to start the scoring for the Astros in the second.

The Blue Jays tied the game in the third when Jose Reyes hit a home run to right field and Jose Bautista hit a sac fly to left.

A Krauss double to right in the fourth scored Wallace and Martinez to put Houston back in front.

Brett Lawrie responded for Toronto with a solo shot to left field in the fourth to cut Houston's lead to 4-3.

Toronto tied the game on a Colby Rasmus double with two outs to the left field corner that scored Encarnacion.

A Wallace fly ball went off of Rasmus' glove for a double before Krauss hit into a double play that allowed Wallace to safely reach home to put Houston up 5-4.

Dustin McGowan, who came in relief of Dickey in the seventh, walked Jose Altuve. Altuve then stole second and was brought home on a Jason Castro single to give Houston a two-run cushion.

Back-to-back solo shots off of Clemens in the seventh inning from Encarnacion and Adam Lind tied the game before Maicer Izturis brought Rasmus home on a double. Clemens then walked Lawrie and hit Josh Thole with a pitch to load the bases. Wesley Wright replaced Clemens and walked his first batter, Reyes, to allow another run to score for the Blue Jays. Encarnacion then smashed a ball to left field for the grand slam.

Game Notes

Toronto had 15 hits ... Houston went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position ... Lyles has not won a game since June 18th ... Martinez left the game early with a wrist injury.