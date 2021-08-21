Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Ella Bruning makes Little League World Series history in victory

Bruning helped her Texas team get past Washington state 6-0

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Ella Bruning is the only girl competing in the 2021 Little League World Series, and she became a part of history on Friday night.

Bruning is playing for her Abilene, Texas, team and is representing the Southwest in the series. She was 2-for-2 with a run scored in the team’s 6-0 victory Friday night against Washington state. 

"It felt really good, because it wasn’t expected, because I’m not the best hitter. Those were were my first two hits of the season…don’t tell anyone," she said, via the LLWS social media account.

She became the third girl to record multiple hits in a single Little League World Series game and the seventh to just record a single hit. She is the 20th girl to participate in the event.

"They had a lot of good quality at-bats and not a lot of results early in the game," Texas coach Bryan Bruning said of his team, via USA Today. "We told them keep pushing, keep their heads up and keep fighting, and it came through in that last inning for us."

Texas is set to take on the Great Lakes region, which is being represented by Michigan. The game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_