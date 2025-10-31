Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York Giants

Eli Manning’s son snubs dad, dresses as Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart for Halloween: 'It hurts a little bit'

Dart says he has met Manning's son before

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has won over fans since taking over as the team’s starting quarterback in late September, and one of those fans is franchise legend Eli Manning’s son, Charlie. 

The two-time Super Bowl champion revealed during ESPN’s "ManningCast" on Monday that Charlie is dressing up as Dart for Halloween. Manning said Charlie wants to wear Dart’s signature chain to school every day. 

"(Charlie’s) got the chain, which is nice. The problem is he's wanting to wear it. We got it last week, and he wants to wear it to school every day," Manning said during the broadcast. 

Eli Manning and Jaxson Dart

Eli Manning and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart  (Imagn)

Peyton Manning teased his brother and asked him if it hurt that Charlie picked another Giants quarterback over himself, and Eli said, "It hurts a little bit."

While Charlie’s Halloween costume might hurt the Giants legend, Dart loves it. 

Jaxson Dart reacts

New York Giants player Jaxson Dart reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, N.J., Oct. 9, 2025. (Adam Hunger/AP Photo)

"I think it’s awesome. I’ve met Charlie a few times. Obviously, I’ve been around Eli a lot, and yeah, I think maybe, like, he said he’s a little disappointed it wasn’t him. But it’s just a cool relationship, and I think it’s awesome," Dart told reporters Thursday.

The NFL named Dart the Offensive Rookie of the Month for October. In four games, Dart had the most total touchdowns (10) and rushing touchdowns (seven) and best passer rating (90.0) among all rookie quarterbacks. 

Jaxson Dart plays to the crowd

The New York Giants' Jaxson Dart reacts after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

The last Giants player to be named Offensive Rookie of the Month was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014, when he won it in both November and December. The former LSU star went on to be voted the Offensive Rookie of the Year at the end of that season. 

The Giants are 2-3 in Dart’s starts and 2-6 overall this season. They take on the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

