Eli Manning’s son snubs dad, dresses as Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart for Halloween: 'It hurts a little bit'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has won over fans since taking over as the team’s starting quarterback in late September, and one of those fans is franchise legend Eli Manning’s son, Charlie.

The two-time Super Bowl champion revealed during ESPN’s "ManningCast" on Monday that Charlie is dressing up as Dart for Halloween. Manning said Charlie wants to wear Dart’s signature chain to school every day.

"(Charlie’s) got the chain, which is nice. The problem is he's wanting to wear it. We got it last week, and he wants to wear it to school every day," Manning said during the broadcast.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Peyton Manning teased his brother and asked him if it hurt that Charlie picked another Giants quarterback over himself, and Eli said, "It hurts a little bit."

While Charlie’s Halloween costume might hurt the Giants legend, Dart loves it.

WATCH YOUR FAVORITE HALLOWEEN MOVIES ON TUBI

"I think it’s awesome. I’ve met Charlie a few times. Obviously, I’ve been around Eli a lot, and yeah, I think maybe, like, he said he’s a little disappointed it wasn’t him. But it’s just a cool relationship, and I think it’s awesome," Dart told reporters Thursday.

The NFL named Dart the Offensive Rookie of the Month for October. In four games, Dart had the most total touchdowns (10) and rushing touchdowns (seven) and best passer rating (90.0) among all rookie quarterbacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The last Giants player to be named Offensive Rookie of the Month was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014, when he won it in both November and December. The former LSU star went on to be voted the Offensive Rookie of the Year at the end of that season.

The Giants are 2-3 in Dart’s starts and 2-6 overall this season. They take on the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.