Eli Manning leads singing of 'God Bless America' at restaurant during Super Bowl week

Eli Manning didn’t let the Pro Football Hall of Fame snub dampen his spirits during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

The New York Giants legend was seen at a restaurant in New Orleans leading a rendition of "God Bless America." Cooper Manning, Eli’s brother, started the song and everybody at the restaurant got involved, according to the New York Post.

The Mannings are from New Orleans and have had a big week aside from the Hall of Fame announcement. Children’s Hospital New Orleans was renamed after the Manning family and they celebrated at the Louisiana Legacy Gala earlier in the week.

Eli and Cooper’s father, Archie, and their mother, Olivia, were given the first Louisiana Legacy Award for their commitment to the well-being of children and their families across the state and the country.

"I can speak on behalf of my entire family. It’s very hard to put into words," Archie Manning said at the event. "To have a hospital named after you, this is not like making second-team All-SEC or anything like that. We just have such admiration for this hospital and the people and the leadership. For them to do this for our family, it’s one of the greatest things that’s happened in my life."

Archie said the hospital honor beats all of his football accomplishments.

"I think it was in 2007, we dedicated Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. And, in 2009, I think it was, we dedicated Eli Manning Children’s Clinics in Jackson, Mississippi. After both of those events, I told my sons that this is your finest hour, and I meant that. Football, in Peyton’s case, they’d just won a Super Bowl, and then Eli. I said, ‘What’s going on here is your finest hour.’

"Without a doubt, I can say this happening tonight and renaming this hospital is our family’s finest hour, and we’re very appreciative."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.