Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Super Bowl LIX

Eli Manning leads singing of 'God Bless America' at restaurant during Super Bowl week

Manning is from New Orleans

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Chiefs or Eagles: Speak crew make their Super Bowl LIX picks Video

Chiefs or Eagles: Speak crew make their Super Bowl LIX picks

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Joy Taylor, Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce reveal their picks for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

Eli Manning didn’t let the Pro Football Hall of Fame snub dampen his spirits during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

The New York Giants legend was seen at a restaurant in New Orleans leading a rendition of "God Bless America." Cooper Manning, Eli’s brother, started the song and everybody at the restaurant got involved, according to the New York Post.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Eli Manning at Fanatics party

Eli Manning attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New Orleans. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Mannings are from New Orleans and have had a big week aside from the Hall of Fame announcement. Children’s Hospital New Orleans was renamed after the Manning family and they celebrated at the Louisiana Legacy Gala earlier in the week.

Eli and Cooper’s father, Archie, and their mother, Olivia, were given the first Louisiana Legacy Award for their commitment to the well-being of children and their families across the state and the country.

"I can speak on behalf of my entire family. It’s very hard to put into words," Archie Manning said at the event. "To have a hospital named after you, this is not like making second-team All-SEC or anything like that. We just have such admiration for this hospital and the people and the leadership. For them to do this for our family, it’s one of the greatest things that’s happened in my life."

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Eli Manning in 2024

New York Giants former quarterback Eli Manning on the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Oct. 13, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Archie said the hospital honor beats all of his football accomplishments.

"I think it was in 2007, we dedicated Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. And, in 2009, I think it was, we dedicated Eli Manning Children’s Clinics in Jackson, Mississippi. After both of those events, I told my sons that this is your finest hour, and I meant that. Football, in Peyton’s case, they’d just won a Super Bowl, and then Eli. I said, ‘What’s going on here is your finest hour.’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tubi promo

Stream Super Bowl LIX coverage on Tubi for free. (Tubi)

"Without a doubt, I can say this happening tonight and renaming this hospital is our family’s finest hour, and we’re very appreciative."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.