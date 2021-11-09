Eli Manning hit with 3 FCC complaints after flipping double bird on MNF: 'Despicable and unacceptable'

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning drew the ire of some fans watching the "Monday Night Football" simulcast on ESPN2 with brother Peyton Manning back in September when he flipped the double bird while recalling an experience with a young Eagles fan, so much so that three complaints were filed with the FCC.

TMZ Sports reported that three complaints were filed for the gesture Manning made during a live broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys - Philadelphia Eagles that was not blurred by ESPN.

"On ESPN 'Monday Night Football' Eli Manning used profane gestures that were despicable and unacceptable and fines should be levied," one complaint read, according to the report. "Young Americans should never be exposed to something like that, it was disgusting."

"Mr. Manning's actions are offensive to me as a viewer," another complaint read. "It was also offensive as a Philadelphia native and sports fan. There was young children watching that broadcast last evening."

"The FCC should take all appropriate enforcement actions against Mr. Manning and/or ESPN for Mr. Manning's conduct to hold them accountable to send the message that that type of behavior (even if he was re-telling a story) is not acceptable, including all appropriate fines," a third viewer complained.

Manning was recalling the ruthlessness of Philly fans when he made the gesture.

"You go to Philly, you’re getting the double bird right away from a 9-year-old kid," he said, while initially raising two clenched fists.

"I would give the bird – I don’t know, can we do that," he said after already committing to making the gesture. "I’m sure you can blur that out, right. It’s over now."

Manning later apologized in the broadcast saying, "That’s what a nine-year-old did to me, I thought I could do it back."

The Manning brothers have spiced up MNF with their raw and honest commentary this season but Eli’s storytelling seems to have rubbed Eagles fans the wrong way.