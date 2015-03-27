Eastern Illinois names Babers head football coach

Eastern Illinois has named Dino Babers its new head football coach.

Babers is currently the special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach at Baylor University. He will remain with the Bears through the Alamo Bowl on December 29 when Baylor takes on Washington.

"I can't wait to see the smiles on the faces of the players, the community and this great academic institution on the things we are going to do on and off the field. We are going to set this community on fire," Babers said.

Baylor ranks fifth in the nation in passing offense and second in total offense. Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III is currently one of five finalists for the 2011 Heisman Trophy.

Eastern Illinois needed to replace Bob Spoo, who retired following a 2-9 mark this past season, his 25th at the helm of the program.