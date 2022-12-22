Eastern Illinois basketball pulls off all-time upset over 30-plus point favorite Iowa

There are upsets and then there are shockers.

Eastern Illinois pulled off the latter Wednesday night, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road, 92-83.

Iowa entered the game with a record of 8-3 and as a 30-plus point favorite , according to the Fanduel Sportsbook.

It was the biggest upset by point spread in modern college basketball history , according to ESPN.

Eastern Illinois shot the lights out in the second half, connecting on 21 of 29 shots, including 4-8 from the three-point line.

Kinyon Hodges led the way for the Panthers, scoring 22 points on 10-15 shooting from the field. Eastern Illinois had five players score in double figures.

Iowa entered halftime with a seven-point lead but allowed 55 points in the second half while shooting just 11-36 from the floor.

The Hawkeyes finished the game 7-of-33 from beyond the arc (21.1%).

"We struggled on offense at the beginning of the second half," Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said, according to Iowa Basketball. "We got pretty decent shots, I thought. Didn’t make any of them. They went on a, 9-2, run… I thought they got comfortable in their offense. They got some really good one-on-one players. We started going a little too much one-on-one. We had two assists in the second half, with one assist at the two-minute mark. We were trying to do it on our own a little bit."

The win was just the fourth over a Power Five school for Eastern Illinois and the first over a Big Ten opponent in 35 years.

The loss snapped Iowa’s 24-game home nonconference winning streak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report