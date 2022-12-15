Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles' Jordan Mailata sounds off on Micah Parsons over Jalen Hurts, MVP comments

Mailata suggested Parsons 'should worry' about the Cowboys' Week 15 opponent, not Hurts

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata wasn’t a fan of Micah Parsons’ take on Jalen Hurts and the MVP race and had a strong message for the Dallas Cowboys’ star ahead of their respective Week 15 matchup.

During an appearance on Von Miller’s podcast, Parsons seemingly took a dig at Hurts’ success this season, questioning where he stands in the race for league MVP when compared to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"When you look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team?" Parsons said, prompting Miller to laughingly reply: "I think it's a little bit of both, man." 

"It’s system and team," Parsons added. "I'm not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much. I understand it so much that when things are off, I just can't hold it in. I almost got to say something."

Unsurprisingly, Parsons' comments made their way to the Eagles’ locker room. 

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field the New York Giants game on Nov. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field the New York Giants game on Nov. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

"I'm going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate. Worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week, too," Mailata told ESPN on Wednesday.

"I don't even know who the f--- they're playing, pardon my language. I mean, just worry about who you got this week. That's how we do it here. I'm not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That's just how we focus and run about our business. We've got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons."

Head coach Nick Sirianni had a similar take when asked by reporters on Wednesday. 

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is congratulated by fans after he scored a touchdown against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is congratulated by fans after he scored a touchdown against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

"We’re worried about the Bears and the Bears only."

The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry will be on full display Christmas Eve and Parsons’ remarks will undoubtedly not be forgotten by then.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

