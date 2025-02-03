Eagles' Jalen Hurts showcases controversial cleats upon arrival in New Orleans

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts turned heads on Monday as he and the rest of the team arrived in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts wore a black sweatshirt with a photo of the cleats that got him in trouble with the NFL earlier this season. The picture had black bars over the controversial footwear.

The star player was fined $5,628 by the NFL for mismatched cleats that were not "constitutional team colors," The Associated Press reported in December. Hurts wore Jordan Brand dark green and Kelly green cleats for the Eagles’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jordan Brand announced at the time it would pay the fine.

"We’re paying the fine. You can’t ban greatness," the company wrote.

Hurts said at the time he was set to wear Jordan Columbia 11s, but the shoes didn’t arrive in time. He said he had the mismatched cleats with him for a photoshoot and added that he liked the look enough to play his next game.

Hurts also wore mismatched cleats on Oct. 28 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hurts is one of 19 quarterbacks who have been able to get back to the Super Bowl after losing his first start. With a win, he would join Len Dawson, Bob Griese and John Elway as quarterbacks who won the Super Bowl after losing their debut.

Hurts and the Eagles will play the Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday. Fans can tune into FOX to watch the game or stream it live on Tubi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.