Eagles' Doug Pederson is second NFL head coach to test positive for coronavirus

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, and he told the team on Sunday night after a second positive test confirmed the news, according to ESPN.

Pederson, 52, is the second known NFL head coach to test positive for the virus. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was the first. ESPN reported that it is believed that Pederson contracted the virus outside of the building.

NFL PLAYERS WHO HAVE OPTED OUT OF PLAYING THE 2020 SEASON OVER CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

Pederson is asymptomatic and feeling fine, a source told ESPN. Another staff member who was in close contact with Pederson was also sent home. Duce Staley will take over head coaching responsibilities in Pederson’s absence.

The Eagles put out a statement on the matter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We received confirmation this evening that head coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19. Pederson is asymptomatic and doing well. He is currently in self-quarantine and in communication with the team’s medical staff,” the team said. “The organization is following the protocols established by the NFL and the NFLPA.

It added: “Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility.”