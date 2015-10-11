Eagles' Bradford rebounds after throwing two early interceptions

After throwing two first half interceptions, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford rebounded very well in the Eagles' Week 5 39-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Bradford finished 32-of-45 for 333 yards passing with two touchdowns and the two interceptions. He averaged a healthy 7.2 yards per passing attempt while spreading the ball around to nine different Eagles skill position players.

Bradford looked poised and collected during the entire second half. The Saints couldn't get their with their pass rush, and Bradford took advantage of Saints' weak secondary. Bradford led the offense to a whopping 519 total offensive yards and 34 first downs.

