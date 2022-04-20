Expand / Collapse search
Dwayne Haskins was stranded on Florida highway, getting gas when he was struck by a truck, 911 call reveals

A second call from a distressed woman appears to detail a witness account of the moment Haskins was struck

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had been stranded on a Florida highway and going to get gas the day he was tragically struck and killed by a dump truck, according to the 911 call his wife placed the morning of his death. 

Audio obtained by South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater reveals the heartbreaking concern Kalabrya Haskins had for her husband when on April 9 he hadn’t returned any of her calls for several minutes after initially telling her he was going to get gas for his car, which was stranded on I-595 West just outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 

WITNESS BELIEVES HE SAW DWAYNE HASKINS ON 1-595 MOMENTS BEFORE HIS DEATH

"My husband, he was stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas and then he said he was returning to the car on the highway," Kalabrya Haskins explained to dispatch. 

"We were on the phone and he said he was going to call me back after he finished putting the gas in and I kept calling and kept calling and he wasn’t answering. Eventually, after 10 minutes of calling the phone, eventually it cut off. It’s not working now. I had his location."

Dwayne Haskins looks to pass during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Carolina Panthers game on Aug. 27, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Dwayne Haskins looks to pass during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Carolina Panthers game on Aug. 27, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him," she continued.  

"It’s not like him not to call me back."

Dispatch explained to her that there was a reported "incident" in the area and that "rescue" was on the scene, prompting a tearful Kalabrya to ask for a description. 

Haskins, who was in Florida training with the Steelers, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot when he was hit by a dump truck around 6:37 a.m. Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington Football Team quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins, right, and Alex Smith warm up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 26, 2020.

Washington Football Team quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins, right, and Alex Smith warm up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 26, 2020. (Jerome Miron-USA Today Sports)

A second call from a distressed woman appears to detail a witness account of the moment Haskins was struck. 

"Oh my God. What the f— is wrong with you? Get the f— out of the road!" the woman could be heard shouting on the 911 call. 

"I’m sorry ma’am I was trying to hear you and I’m in the middle of the 95," the woman tearfully told dispatch. "There was a man hit in front of me. I was traveling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit the man."

Dwayne Haskins of the Pittsburgh Steelers passes against the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio.

Dwayne Haskins of the Pittsburgh Steelers passes against the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Haskins, who signed a one-year restricted free agent tender this offseason, was expected to compete for the starting job in Pittsburgh following veteran Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. 

He would have turned 25 on May 3.

