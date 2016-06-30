Dustin Johnson shares Wayne Gretzky's reaction to his U.S. Open win

Dustin Johnson finally captured his first major championship and rendered a controversial penalty irrelevant by pulling away from Shane Lowry and the field with a magnificent birdie on the 72nd hole of the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Johnson celebrated on the green with his fiancee Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum, and on Wednesday revealed what The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, told him after his victory.

Via ASAP Sports:

"He was very happy and very proud. Well, coming from him was pretty cool. He was telling me how it was one of the greatest things he's seen watching that, how it all unfolded and everything, and to see me get it done, so coming from him, I thought that was really cool. It meant a lot, because he's seen a lot of good things."

Johnson says he still hasn't responded to some of the hundreds of messages he received after winning.

"I've gotten a lot of them back, but no, I've still got a little over 100 on my phone that I still haven't got to yet. I'm slowly working through them. I'm just not on my phone that much, so I just try to get them when I can."

Johnson will tee off at 1:38 p.m. ET Thursday at the Bridgestone Invitational in a group with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose.