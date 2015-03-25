Duke leading rusher Duncan suspended for bowl game

Durham, NC (SportsNetwork.com) - Duke running back Jela Duncan, the team's leading rusher, was suspended by the school and will not play in the Chick- fil-A Bowl on Dec. 31 against Texas A&M.

The Herald-Sun reports Duncan was suspended for a violation of university academic policies. He's not eligible to return until the Spring 2015 semester.

He rushed 113 times for 562 yards and three touchdowns this season. Duncan also caught 13 passes for 123 yards and a score in helping the Blue Devils to a No. 22 ranking entering their bowl game against the Aggies at the Georgia Dome.

Over 26 games at Duke, Duncan has amassed 1,115 rushing yards and seven TDs on 222 carries.