Dropped passes continue to be an issue for Jaguars

After last Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville head coach Gus Bradley lamented the number of passes his team dropped during the game, and as the team prepares to host the Miami Dolphins this week, the Jaguars' receivers stressed it's an issue that needs to be fixed.



"At the end of the day we've got to man up to it," receiver Allen Hurns said, per ESPN. "The things that's going on, it's on us. You've got to own up to it.



"If the opportunity comes your way, you've got to make those plays. You can't have a catch this play then come back and have a drop."



Hurns had two drops and a fumble against the Panthers. Fellow receiver Allen Robinson, who dropped a pass as well, said the problem is correctable.



"That's something in our (meeting) room that we hold ourselves to high standards," he said. "That's something that's easy to be fixed."



At the same time, however, this isn't a new issue. The Jaguars have been plagued by drops since the preseason, when the first-team offseason dropped seven passes.



Head coach Gus Bradley acknowledged the drops are costing his team opportunities. After a Paul Posluszny interception gave the Jaguars the ball deep in Carolina territory, rookie Rashad Greene dropped a pass inside the five-yard line that would have given the team a first down. Instead, Bradley sent Jason Myers out to attempt a field goal, which he missed.



"We've got to make those plays," Bradley said. "Catch the balls that are thrown to you, that type of mentality, and I believe in these guys. Rashad Greene, I believe in him very, very strongly. He came back from that and made some good plays. Now he just needs to be more consistent, along with everybody else.



"It's concentration and focus and things like that that. We've got to learn through that."



As the Jaguars get set to face a difficult Dolphins defense on Sunday that gave up just 10 points last week, the team's receivers will need to be better about coming up with the passes that are thrown their way if the team is to get its first win of the season..



