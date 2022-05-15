Drew Brees raises idea of playing football again while addressing broadcasting future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drew Brees raised the notion of an NFL return in a tweet denying he was leaving the NBC broadcast booth after only one season behind the camera instead of in front of it.

Brees decided to join NBC once his playing career was over. After retiring following the 2021 season, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback appeared on NBC broadcasts for Notre Dame football game, the "Football Night in America" pregame show and an appearance as the color commentator for the playoff game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

In response to the New York Post report that he and NBC seemingly mutually agreed to part ways, Brees said he was "undecided" about what he wanted to do some fall.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know," he wrote.

Mentioning playing football again may be the most interesting part.

He was mentioned as a possible replacement as the Saints quarterback when Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL last season. The Saints reached out to Brees at the time last year, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported. He would shut the idea down in the middle of the season.

Brees revealed to Pop Culture in November what he missed about the game.

"There’s elements I miss about playing," he said. "I miss the locker room, I miss the preparation, I miss game day, I miss the exciting wins and the two-minute drives and some of that stuff."

Brees retired as the all-time leader in passing touchdowns (571) and passing yards (80,358) when he retired. Tom Brady broke those marks during the 2021 season.