Saints reached out to Drew Brees, other retired QBs hoping for miracle: report

The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback situation has gotten pretty bleak this season.

Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL, Taysom Hill has been injured and was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Trevor Siemian isn’t exactly cutting it. New Orleans is set to start rookie Ian Book on Sunday, but it appeared Drew Brees, Phillip Rivers or Josh McCown were in the team’s cards for a hot second.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune on Saturday, the Saints reached out to Brees and Rivers to see if they could lure them out of retirement in an emergency situation.

Saints coach Sean Payton called Brees personally while the quarterback was vacationing in Hawaii with his family and the legendary quarterback gave it some serious thought to play, according to the report.

Brees retired as one of the best quarterbacks statistically in football before Tom Brady would break his passing yardage and passing touchdown records.

When Winston went down with an injury earlier in the season, Brees shot down the idea of returning.

"I’ll be there Saturday to call the Notre Dame-Navy game, and I’ll be here Sunday," he said at the time.

Brees then threw his support behind Siemian.

New Orleans is in the thick of a playoff race after just beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road last week. Solid quarterback play through the rest of the regular season could help the team get hot at the right time and make a decent run in the playoffs.