New Orleans Saints
Saints reached out to Drew Brees, other retired QBs hoping for miracle: report

The Saints' quarterback situation is not looking great

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback situation has gotten pretty bleak this season.

Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL, Taysom Hill has been injured and was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Trevor Siemian isn’t exactly cutting it. New Orleans is set to start rookie Ian Book on Sunday, but it appeared Drew Brees, Phillip Rivers or Josh McCown were in the team’s cards for a hot second.

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks to the fans during halftime of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Saints at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 25, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks to the fans during halftime of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Saints at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 25, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune on Saturday, the Saints reached out to Brees and Rivers to see if they could lure them out of retirement in an emergency situation.

Saints coach Sean Payton called Brees personally while the quarterback was vacationing in Hawaii with his family and the legendary quarterback gave it some serious thought to play, according to the report.

Brees retired as one of the best quarterbacks statistically in football before Tom Brady would break his passing yardage and passing touchdown records.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees runs off the field after beating the Washington Redskins, 43-19, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 8, 2018.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees runs off the field after beating the Washington Redskins, 43-19, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 8, 2018. (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

When Winston went down with an injury earlier in the season, Brees shot down the idea of returning.

"I’ll be there Saturday to call the Notre Dame-Navy game, and I’ll be here Sunday," he said at the time.

Brees then threw his support behind Siemian.

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammate quarterback Jameis Winston following a touchdown pass against the Panthers on Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammate quarterback Jameis Winston following a touchdown pass against the Panthers on Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

New Orleans is in the thick of a playoff race after just beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road last week. Solid quarterback play through the rest of the regular season could help the team get hot at the right time and make a decent run in the playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com