Drew Brees congratulates Tom Brady on eclipsing passing yards record

Drew Brees congratulated Tom Brady on breaking the NFL record for most passing yards on Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the New England Patriots.

Brady set the mark in the first quarter with a pass to Mike Evans. There was no special ceremony for the record-breaking event. The NBC broadcast showed Brees clapping for Brady, but there was no ceremonial handshake or tribute in the middle of the game. Brees expressed his support for the superstar quarterback on Instagram.

"Congratulations @tombrady on breaking the NFL All-Time Yardage Record! We have had some epic battles over the years, but more importantly, have been able to develop a great friendship along the way," he wrote with a college of photos of him and Brady together.

"Some may be surprised what you are doing at age 44, but I am not. Your commitment and dedication to this game, your team, and to being the very best, are second to none. Very few realize the stress, sacrifice and struggle it takes to play the QB position for so many years. You continue to put greatness on display and bring out the best in those around you. Enjoy the moment as you have earned it!"

Brady now sits on the top of the list with 80,560. Brees finished his career with 80,358. Brady finished the game 22-for-43 with 269 passing yards.

The matchup on Sunday night between the Bucs and Patriots marked Brady's return to New England after leaving for Tampa Bay last offseason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback spent 20 years in New England and won six Super Bowls with the franchise.

The Buccaneers would win the game, 19-17.