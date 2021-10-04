Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Drew Brees congratulates Tom Brady on eclipsing passing yards record

Tom Brady has more than 80,500 passing yards to his name

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Drew Brees congratulated Tom Brady on breaking the NFL record for most passing yards on Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the New England Patriots.

Brady set the mark in the first quarter with a pass to Mike Evans. There was no special ceremony for the record-breaking event. The NBC broadcast showed Brees clapping for Brady, but there was no ceremonial handshake or tribute in the middle of the game. Brees expressed his support for the superstar quarterback on Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"Congratulations @tombrady on breaking the NFL All-Time Yardage Record! We have had some epic battles over the years, but more importantly, have been able to develop a great friendship along the way," he wrote with a college of photos of him and Brady together.

"Some may be surprised what you are doing at age 44, but I am not. Your commitment and dedication to this game, your team, and to being the very best, are second to none. Very few realize the stress, sacrifice and struggle it takes to play the QB position for so many years. You continue to put greatness on display and bring out the best in those around you. Enjoy the moment as you have earned it!"

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet after the game at Raymond James Stadium.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet after the game at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

TOM BRADY SETS NFL ALL-TIME PASSING YARDS RECORD

Brady now sits on the top of the list with 80,560. Brees finished his career with 80,358. Brady finished the game 22-for-43 with 269 passing yards.

The matchup on Sunday night between the Bucs and Patriots marked Brady's return to New England after leaving for Tampa Bay last offseason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback spent 20 years in New England and won six Super Bowls with the franchise.

NBC commentator Drew Brees looks on before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

NBC commentator Drew Brees looks on before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buccaneers would win the game, 19-17.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com