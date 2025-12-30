Draymond Green unloads on NBA Christmas games, says schedule robs players of family time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Golden State Warriors dynasty was effectively launched in 2014. The franchise went on to win four NBA titles over eight years.

The rise to prominence after decades of irrelevance, combined with a star-studded roster that continues to feature Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, thrust the Warriors into the company of the NBA’s marquee teams. That status has made Golden State a regular selection to play on Christmas Day, appearing in each of the past 13 seasons.

The Warriors last won the NBA Finals in 2022, and the roster has undergone some turnover in the past few seasons, though Golden State managed to defeat the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day last week. However, Green said he would have preferred to have the day off.

Green argued that scheduling games on Dec. 25 negatively impacts players’ ability to spend time with their families during the holidays.

"Playing on Christmas Day also f-----g sucks. And the reason it sucks is, No. 1, what I—what I just said, uh, it can affect your mood," Draymond said on his podcast before this year’s Christmas game.

"No. 2, we are human beings and, just like everyone else, enjoy Christmas Day with our families. That kinda gets messed up for us. Um, they’re in their homes or on vacation with their families, making memories."

"We don’t — we don’t get that opportunity. So I hate when people are like, ‘Oh man, it’s an honor to play on Christmas Day.’ People should shut up. Like, no — you should shut up, because whether you played on Christmas Day or not, I don’t — I don’t really care about the perspective."

Green was drafted in the second round in 2012, meaning he has spent every Christmas since his rookie season on the hardwood.

While the NBA has shown no signs of ending its Christmas tradition, the league now faces competition from the NFL. This year, three NFL games went head-to-head with the NBA slate.

The Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 120-107 on Monday. Golden State returns to action on New Year’s Eve for a matinée matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

