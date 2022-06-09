Expand / Collapse search
Draymond Green responds to 'classy' jeers from Celtics fans and Warriors, wife take issue

Draymond Green didn't turn in the spectacular performance that was expected

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Boston Celtics fans were giving Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green the business in Game 3 but Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr and Green's wife took issue with some jeers.

Green received boos during the announcement of the starting lineups and then heard "Draymond sucks" chants at several points throughout the Celtics’ 116-100 victory on Wednesday night. Thompson and Kerr took issue with some chants from the crowd.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors reacts after colliding with Jaylen Brown of the Celtics during the NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 8, 2022, in Boston.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors reacts after colliding with Jaylen Brown of the Celtics during the NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 8, 2022, in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"We’ve played in front of rude people before. Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job, Boston," Thompson said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Kerr had a sarcastic response.

"Classy. Very classy," he said.

It’s probably not what caused Green’s poor performance in Game 3. The Warriors big man had two points, four rebounds and three assists in the loss.

NBA FINALS 2022: CELTICS TRIO HOLD OFF WARRIORS FOR GAME 3 WIN, TAKE 2-1 SERIES LEAD

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media after the NBA Finals game on June 8, 2022, in Boston.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media after the NBA Finals game on June 8, 2022, in Boston. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Green told reporters after the game he expected to hear it from the crowd.

"No, they just talking. Not really my job to react to them. They did what I expected," he said. "I embrace it. I enjoy it. I didn't really feed off of it tonight. I don't think I fed off much tonight."

Green’s wife, Hazel, wasn’t having any of it. She wrote on Instagram there was no way Celtics fans should have reacted as they did.

"Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players! Are they not human? Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you? The @nba has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct card at every seat about fans and their behavior and how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant F--- YOU DRAYMOND or call him a B---- or MF?! And nothing?? Like that’s ok?! Warriors fans would NEVER!! My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little Celtics fans Just shameful!"

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drives against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drives against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Game 4 is set for Friday night in Boston.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.