Draymond Green, 2 technical fouls away from suspension, fined $50,000 for questioning officials' 'integrity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Draymond Green has found a new way to get on the NBA's bad side.

The Golden State Warriors star was fined $50,000 Wednesday for making an "inappropriate comment" to the officials during Game 3 of a second-round playoff series against Minnesota.

The NBA said Green questioned "the integrity of game officials" in the Warriors' 102-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green appeared to reference the game's point spread to the refs during the game.

"Five-and-a-half. I know what they're doing," Green appeared to say. Minnesota was -5.5 and covered.

Green has been assessed a league-high five technical fouls this postseason and would have to serve a one-game suspension if the total reaches seven. He has also been called for two flagrant fouls.

He was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals for accumulating too many flagrant fouls that postseason and was suspended for one game in the 2023 playoffs for stepping on the chest of Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis.

According to the website Spotrac, Green has been fined $992,000 in his career, with $185,000 coming for actions toward officials. He also has been docked $3.2 million for suspensions.

Green was suspended indefinitely last season for his on-court antics from prior playoff games, including stomping on Sabonis. He also put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold and hit Jusuf Nurkić with an open hand, which led to the extended suspension.

Green recently went on a tangent about how he has an "agenda" as an "angry Black man."

Green recently admitted he was "embarrassed" he "pouted way too much" during a game at home in which the Warriors lost, forcing a Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs. He said he had "some heart-to-hearts" with "people I trust the most" after that game.

"It's just a habit he has when somebody fouls him, and he's smart," head coach Steve Kerr said at the time. "So, I think it was Reid reached, and, on the reach, Draymond kind of swiped through and drew the foul. But he does have a habit of sort of flailing his arm to try to make sure the ref sees it, and he made contact. And that's what led to the tech.

"It's part of Draymond," Kerr added. "It's the same thing that makes him such a competitor and a winner, puts him over the top sometimes, and we know that. And it's our job to try to help him stay poised, stay composed. But the competition is so meaningful to him that occasionally he goes over the line."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Golden State, without Stephen Curry due to an injury, trails its second-round series, 3-1, and Game 5 will be played in Minnesota Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.