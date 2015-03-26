Dortmund's Bender out with double jaw fracture

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Sven Bender suffered a double jaw fracture Wednesday in a Champions League match, and has already undergone surgery that will sideline him at least until January.

Bender suffered the injury in a 2-1 loss to Arsenal when Thomas Vermaelen drove his foot directly into the face of the Germany international just 25 minutes into the match.

The 22-year-old Bender was immediately taken to the hospital and was forced to have a three-hour operation where two metal plates were used to stabilize the jaw.

Bender also suffered medial collateral ligament damage in his knee, and should miss at least six weeks. Dortmund teammate Mats Hummels missed six weeks with a single jaw break last year.

Dortmund is second in the Bundesliga, two points behind Bayern Munich after a win against its rival last weekend, and could be without Bender for just four league matches. The Bundesliga goes on winter break from mid-December to mid- January.