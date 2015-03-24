Don Straily pitches 4 solid innings for A's in 9-9 tie with Royals

next Image 1 of 2

Dan Straily worked four promising innings, Derek Norris and Michael Taylor homered and the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals played to a 9-9 tie in nine innings Friday.

A's manager Bob Melvin said before the game starters Jarrod Parker and A.J. Griffin are in "jeopardy" of beginning the season on the disabled list with arm injuries.

Straily, who won 10 games as a rookie, allowed three hits and one run, an Alex Gordon homer.

Norris hit a three-run homer in the second off Danny Duffy, while Taylor connected for his third in the fourth. Billy Burns went 3 for 4 and stole his Cactus League-leading eighth base.

Duffy gave up five runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batter in two innings.

Justin Maxwell went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in two Royals' runs. Francisco Pena homered on a full-count pitch with two out in the ninth to tie the game.