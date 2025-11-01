Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles acquire Pro Bowl cornerback in trade with Ravens

Jaire Alexander played two games for the Ravens

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Brou says Ravens ‘not all the way back’, Would Josh Allen beating Mahomes mean anything? | FTF Video

Brou says Ravens ‘not all the way back’, Would Josh Allen beating Mahomes mean anything? | FTF

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Miami Dolphins 28-6, and Lamar Jackson scored 4 TDs. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Ravens are back, and they discuss the Dolphins firing GM Chris Grier. They also preview the matchup betwee...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with a few days left before the deadline.

Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick were sent from the Ravens to the Eagles for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Both teams announced the trade.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jaire Alexander walks onto the field

Jaire Alexander #23 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old defensive back was in the middle of his first season with Baltimore. He played seven years with the Green Bay Packers before he left the team to test free agency.

Alexander was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and 2022, but injuries and inconsistent play hampered him the last few seasons. He didn’t play Thursday night as Baltimore clobbered the Miami Dolphins in Lamar Jackson’s return to the field.

Jaire Alexander in training camp with the Ravens

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs drills during training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center on July 24, 2025. (Mitch Stringer/Imagn Images)

COWBOYS COACH BRIAN SCHOTTENHEIMER FINDS OWL FLYING AROUND LIVING ROOM, CALLS IT A 'GOOD OMEN'

He has only played two games this season – against the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. He has five tackles this year. He has 292 career tackles and 12 interceptions in his career.

Philadelphia is 6-2 on the year. The team is 18th in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed so far this season. Alexander is reportedly expected to join the Eagles’ practice squad this week as they are on a bye in Week 9.

Jaire Alexander with the Packers

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the wild card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles also announced they placed safety Marcus Epps and linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve.

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue