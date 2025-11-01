Eagles acquire Pro Bowl cornerback in trade with Ravens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with a few days left before the deadline.

Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick were sent from the Ravens to the Eagles for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Both teams announced the trade.

The 28-year-old defensive back was in the middle of his first season with Baltimore. He played seven years with the Green Bay Packers before he left the team to test free agency.

Alexander was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and 2022, but injuries and inconsistent play hampered him the last few seasons. He didn’t play Thursday night as Baltimore clobbered the Miami Dolphins in Lamar Jackson’s return to the field.

He has only played two games this season – against the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. He has five tackles this year. He has 292 career tackles and 12 interceptions in his career.

Philadelphia is 6-2 on the year. The team is 18th in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed so far this season. Alexander is reportedly expected to join the Eagles’ practice squad this week as they are on a bye in Week 9.

The Eagles also announced they placed safety Marcus Epps and linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve.

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.