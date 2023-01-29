Dolphins out of the Tom Brady sweepstakes – at least for now: report

The Tom Brady link with the Miami Dolphins was quashed Sunday – at least for now.

The Dolphins are "not expected" to pursue the impending free-agent quarterback in the offseason, ESPN reported Sunday. Brady is expected to become an unrestricted free agent once the offseason officially begins after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He reportedly has a "no tag" clause in his contract that prohibits Tampa Bay from placing the franchise tag on him.

Miami is expected to keep Tua Tagovailoa on the roster for next season and beyond even after he suffered two scary head injuries during the season. The Dolphins were propelled to the playoffs by Tagovailoa’s play but were eliminated early. Tagovailoa didn’t play in the wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Brady had been linked to the Dolphins several times in the past – the latest coming earlier this month.

The possibility of Brady joining the Dolphins for the 2023 season is "definitely on the table," Pro Football Talk reported, citing a source with "general knowledge of the various dynamics regarding all things Brady." Miami’s initial interest in Brady started in 2020.

It’s unclear whether Brady will commit to playing one more season after all. He gave an explicit take on the matter in the latest episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast.

"If I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I would’ve already f---ing done it," he told sportscaster Jim Gray on the podcast. "I'm taking it a day at a time."