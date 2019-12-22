Miami Dolphins' Christian Wilkins catches first-career touchdown pass vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins became the second defensive player to score an offensive touchdown when he did it against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Wilkins caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the first quarter for the game’s first score. He fumbled the ball upon entering the end zone and picked it up to save the score.

It was the second time a defensive lineman scored an offensive touchdown this season. Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Vita Vea scored a touchdown earlier this season.

“I just want to say that I'm the best receiver in the league right now,” Wilkins said after the game. “I'm one for one.”

Wilkins, a 315-pound player, does have some catching ability. He caught three touchdown passes for Clemson before he turned pro.

The 24-year-old has had a slow first season in the NFL production-wise. In 14 games, Wilkins has recorded 50 total tackles and one sack. Miami selected him with the No. 13 pick of this year’s draft.

Miami defeated Cincinnati 38-35.

It’s the second time this season Miami has used an unorthodox offensive play to score a touchdown. Miami punter Matt Haack threw a touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders earlier this month in one of the most memorable plays of the season.

