Dolphins CB Xavien Howard undergoes minor knee surgery

MIAMI (AP) Miami Dolphins rookie cornerback Xavien Howard has undergone knee surgery to repair his meniscus and is expected to be sidelined several weeks.

Howard, a second-round pick, missed the first three-plus weeks of training camp recovering from arthroscopic surgery on the same knee. The latest injury occurred in practice Tuesday.

Howard will be replaced in the starting lineup Sunday against Tennessee by Byron Maxwell, who was benched last week for poor play. Cornerback Chris Culliver, recovering from a serious knee injury last Thanksgiving, is expected to begin practicing in Week 7.

Ruled out against the Titans along with Howard were linebacker Koa Misi (neck) and tight end Jordan Cameron (concussion). Running back Arian Foster (hamstring) is doubtful.

---

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL