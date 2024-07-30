Dodgers pull off trade deadline buzzer-beater with Jack Flaherty acquisition: reports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not letting an opportunity go to waste.

At the closing minutes of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline Tuesday, they reportedly acquired right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers.

Flaherty, a free agent after this season, had long been on the trading block considering Detroit's 52-57 record.

The 28-year-old was one of the top pitchers in the game as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals several years ago. He finished in fourth place in the NL Cy Young Award voting in 2019 and finished in fifth in the NL Rookie of the Year vote the previous year.

But, from 2020 to 2023, he had a 4.42 ERA.

However, he seems to have found himself again in Detroit. He has a 2.95 ERA and a career-best 11.2 K/9 this season.

His 33.2 whiff rate is the best in the majors, his ERA is 11th and his 0.96 WHIP is fifth.

After acing the offseason when they got Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez, the Dodgers have done the same at the trade deadline. They also got infielders Tommy Edman and Amed Rosario, reigning Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Keirmaier and reliever Michael Kopech, once a highly-touted prospect.

The Dodgers are 63-44, and they just got Clayton Kershaw back from injury.

The Dodgers won the World Series during the truncated 2020 season, when there was a 60-game regular season.

And all the sportsbooks still show the Dodgers are the overwhelming favorites to win this year's World Series.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.