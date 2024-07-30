Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers pull off trade deadline buzzer-beater with Jack Flaherty acquisition: reports

Flaherty owns a 2.95 ERA

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not letting an opportunity go to waste.

At the closing minutes of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline Tuesday, they reportedly acquired right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers.

Flaherty, a free agent after this season, had long been on the trading block considering Detroit's 52-57 record.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jack Flaherty

Starter Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field July 24, 2024, in Cleveland.  (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old was one of the top pitchers in the game as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals several years ago. He finished in fourth place in the NL Cy Young Award voting in 2019 and finished in fifth in the NL Rookie of the Year vote the previous year.

But, from 2020 to 2023, he had a 4.42 ERA.

However, he seems to have found himself again in Detroit. He has a 2.95 ERA and a career-best 11.2 K/9 this season.

Jack Flaherty pitching

Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers throws a first-inning pitch against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park July 11, 2024, in Detroit.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A'S SLUGGER BRENT ROOKER ROASTS BETTOR WHO BLAMED HIM FOR LOSING HIS $21K PARLAY

His 33.2 whiff rate is the best in the majors, his ERA is 11th and his 0.96 WHIP is fifth.

After acing the offseason when they got Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez, the Dodgers have done the same at the trade deadline. They also got infielders Tommy Edman and Amed Rosario, reigning Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Keirmaier and reliever Michael Kopech, once a highly-touted prospect.

The Dodgers are 63-44, and they just got Clayton Kershaw back from injury.

Jack Flaherty windup

Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park June 15, 2024, in Houston. (Kevin M. Cox/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dodgers won the World Series during the truncated 2020 season, when there was a 60-game regular season.

And all the sportsbooks still show the Dodgers are the overwhelming favorites to win this year's World Series.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.