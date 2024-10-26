Expand / Collapse search
Dodgers look to take commanding World Series lead after Freddie Freeman's heroic efforts in Game 1

Game 2 will start at 8:08 pm ET and can be seen on FOX

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
A Hollywood writer couldn’t have scripted Freddie Freeman’s moment any better.

Battered and bruised by an ankle injury earlier in the postseason, the first baseman hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

Freddie Freeman celebrates

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates his walk-off grand slam home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Freeman became the first player in MLB history to accomplish the heroic feat in a World Series game. Additionally, it was 36 years ago that Kirk Gibson hit a walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series against the Oakland Athletics.

"When you get told you do something like that in this game that’s been around a very long time -- I love the history of this game, to be a part of it, it’s special," he said after the game, via MLB.com. "I’ve been playing this game a long time, and to come up in those moments, you dream about those moments. Even when you’re 35 and been in the league for 15 years, you want to be a part of those."

Los Angeles will have a 1-0 lead when its players take the field for Game 2 on Saturday night. The game begins at 8:08 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a game-winning grand slam against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Unfortunately, the blockbuster show the Dodgers are trying to put together needs several more acts, a twist and maybe even an Oscar-worthy ending more than an exhilarating beginning.

As Hall of Famer Yogi Berra once put it, "It ain’t over til it’s over."

The Yankees showed their moxie in Game 1,

Giancarlo Stanton hit a towering two-run homer to give New York the lead in the sixth. Then, Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s baserunning allowed the Yankees to take the lead in the 10th inning before Freeman’s home run.

"You never want that ending," Stanton said after the game. "You've got to win four anyways. No one said it's going to be easy."

Jazz Chisholm in the dugout

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a fielders choice by Anthony Volpe against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

For a chance at redemption, the Yankees will start Carlos Rodon in Game 2. As the Dodgers look to take a commanding lead, they will start Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

