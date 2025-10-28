Expand / Collapse search
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hits walk-off home run for World Series Game 3 win in 18-inning classic

Shohei Ohtani reached base nine times to set a new World Series

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A sleeping giant finally woke up late Monday night on the West Coast and early Tuesday morning on the East Coast.

Freddie Freeman came to plate in the bottom of the 18th inning and hit a solo home run to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a World Series Game 3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-5. He became the first player in MLB Postseason history to hit multiple walk-off home runs in the World Series. He did it in Game 1 last year against the New York Yankees.

Freddie Freeman celebrates

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates his walk off home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 18th inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The marathon could have been ended at any point between the 10th and 18th innings. The Dodgers had a great chance in the bottom of the 13th. Freeman came up to bat with the bases loaded and hit the ball as far as he could hit it before it was tracked down by a Blue Jays outfielder.

Toronto made a couple of risky decisions on the basepaths that led to outs. It was worth it at the time to try to end the game, but defensive plays from Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernandez were able to shut down any hopes of a Blue Jays victory.

The game may not have even sniffed extra innings without the game from Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani hit two home runs in a 4-for-4 night for the Dodgers. He reached base safely nine times, setting a World Series record. Ohtani is set to pitch in Game 4 on Tuesday night – less than 24 hours from when Freeman hit the home run.

"I want to go to sleep as soon as possible so I can get ready," Ohtani told FOX’s Tom Verducci through an interpreter.

Shohei Ohtani celebrates a clutch homer

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates his home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Dodgers reliever Will Klein also played a massive role in Los Angeles’ win. Klein pitched four innings of scoreless baseball and struck out five. He threw 72 pitches – the second most of the night behind starter Tyler Glasnow.

Hernandez started Los Angeles off with a solo home run off Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer in the second inning. Ohtani followed that up with his first home run of the night in the third inning. But those were the only two blemishes for Scherzer.

The veteran star pitcher locked in the record of the way home. He was hit for three earned runs on five hits in 4.1 innings.

Toronto struck back in the top of the fourth.

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run home run off Tyler Glasnow to give Toronto the lead. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette scored on the dinger. Later, Andres Gimenez scored Addison Barger on a sacrifice fly.

Alejandro Kirk hits a clutch home run

Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

An Ohtani RBI double and a Freddie Freeman RBI single tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. But Bichette singled home Guerrero to take back the lead.

Of course, Ohtani had a chance to make even more of an impact. With no one on in the bottom of the seventh, Ohtani hit a monster home run off Seranthony Dominguez to tie the game once again.

Dodgers and Blue Jays World Series promo

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays meet in the 2025 World Series. (FOX)

It was an 18-inning marathon from there, tying the mark for the longest game in World Series history.

Game 4 is set for later Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

