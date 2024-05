Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Tyler Glasnow used his stardom to his advantage in order to meet his girlfriend.

According to a recent Los Angeles Dodgers broadcast, the 30-year-old was pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 when a woman in the stands caught his eye (Glasnow now pitches for L.A.).

Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis said Glasnow had the Rays' team photographer zoom in on the woman, noting she was "cute."

So, Glasnow took it up a notch and decided to give her a souvenir – a signed ball, but with his phone number on it.

"So he gets a ball and writes his phone number on it, throws it up to her, and said, 'Text me.' She comes to the next game, throws him a ball back with her number, and says, ‘No, you text me,’" Davis said.

"And so he did, and the rest is history."

Glasnow claims it's the only time he had ever done that.

Glasnow once told the Los Angeles Times that he "didn't think anything would come of" the exchanging of signed baseballs until he and Meghan Murphy actually met.

"I met her and she was awesome. She has a really good personality, loves to travel and is really fun, so it’s super easy. That was the first time I’ve ever thrown a ball to someone [with my phone number on it], too. And I still don’t think she believes me," he said.

The right-hander spent five seasons with the Rays before being traded to the Dodgers this past offseason.

Glasnow has struggled with injuries in the past – he made 12 starts in 2019, and then just 16 in 2021 and 2022 combined after Tommy John surgery.

But this season, he's pitching a 2.53 ERA, which would be a career-best (in a full season).

He was a fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011, making his MLB debut five years later.

