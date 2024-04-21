Expand / Collapse search
Washington Nationals

DC-area sports team mascots turn Nationals' presidents race into all-out brawl in hilarious scene

Brawl set up Nationals' 'Screech' to cross finish line as champion

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Washington Nationals’ presidents race is always a fun spectacle for fans, but Sunday afternoon’s running was more out of WWE than MLB. 

As the race commenced during the Nationals’ game against the Houston Astros, it was Teddy Roosevelt leading the pack as he ran toward the right field foul pole. It looked like he was going to win it, but when the right field gates opened, mayhem ensued. 

A bunch of Washington, D.C., and Virginia-based sports team mascots came sprinting out toward the presidents racing in a hilarious scene.

Nationals presidents run on field

This view shows the presidents race during the fourth inning of the game between the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park on April 4, 2024. (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

First, it was the Washington Wizards’ "G-Wiz" jumping into Roosevelt, who went crashing down on the warning track.

He was followed by James Madison University’s "Duke Dog," with his crown and cape, as well as George Washington University’s "George," who could’ve passed as his namesake. 

Others included Georgetown University’s bulldog, Maryland University’s "Testudo" the terrapin, the Washington Capitals’ "Slapshot" and the new Washington Commanders mascot "Major Tuddy," who went flying into Roosevelt with an elbow.

Nationals presidents run on field

The presidents race is seen during the first game of a doubleheader between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on June 17, 2022. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

The public address announcer at Nationals Park said it was "Screech," the baseball team’s mascot, who invited his "friends" to ruin the presidents race. There were also family members of Screech, who all helped him win the race.

Screech was seen waving the flag near first base as the presidents tried their hardest just to get away from their attackers.

When baseball finally started up again, the Nationals also gave the fans in the stands something to cheer about, defeating the Astros, 6-0, to win the weekend series.

Nationals presidents race on warning track

The presidents are shown racing during the game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres at Nationals Park on May 23, 2023. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Nationals starter Mitchell Parker went seven innings, giving up just three hits and striking out eight. Meanwhile, the Nats’ offense saw multiple contributors, with Luis Garcia Jr. and Joey Meneses having multihit games with two RBI apiece. Nick Senzel also hit a solo homer in the victory.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.