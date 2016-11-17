Dixson leads Ill-Chicago to 86-78 win over UT San Antonio

CHICAGO (AP) Dikembe Dixson scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the University of Illinois Chicago to an 86-78 win over the University of Texas San Antonio on Wednesday night.

Dixson was 10 of 18 from the field and 10 of 15 from the line for the Flames (1-1). Marcus Ottey added 15 points, two assists and two rebounds and Tarkus Ferguson had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Flames averaged 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 72.3 percent from the free throw line and had a 42-37 rebounding edge along with 13 team steals.

UT San Antonio averaged 38.7 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent from the line.

Nick Billingsley led the Roadrunners (0-3) with 17 points. Jeff Beverly scored 14 points and led the team with seven rebounds.