Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published
Last Update April 28, 2016

Derrick Johnson is the sixth Chiefs player who's Pro Bowl-bound

By Nick Toney | FoxSports
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Maxx Williams (87) in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The Chiefs won, 34-14. (David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/TNS via Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Maxx Williams (87) in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The Chiefs won, 34-14. (David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/TNS via Getty Images)

Andy Reid will probably coach some familiar talent when his staff sets up in Honolulu this week.

After all, the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach now has six players in the Pro Bowl pool after middle linebacker Derrick Johnson was added on Monday. He'll replace Panthers linebacker Luke Keuchly.

Via Derrick Johnson on Instagram:

It'll be the fourth Pro Bowl trip for the 33-year-old veteran -- and boy, did he deserve it. Johnson tallied 116 tackles one season after Achilles' tendon surgery and led the Chiefs defense to its first playoff win in over two decades.

He'll join tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Tamba Hali, safety Eric Berry and cornerback Marcus Peters in Hawaii. Linebacker Justin Houston (knee) declined his invitation.