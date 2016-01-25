Derrick Johnson is the sixth Chiefs player who's Pro Bowl-bound

Andy Reid will probably coach some familiar talent when his staff sets up in Honolulu this week.

After all, the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach now has six players in the Pro Bowl pool after middle linebacker Derrick Johnson was added on Monday. He'll replace Panthers linebacker Luke Keuchly.

Via Derrick Johnson on Instagram:

It'll be the fourth Pro Bowl trip for the 33-year-old veteran -- and boy, did he deserve it. Johnson tallied 116 tackles one season after Achilles' tendon surgery and led the Chiefs defense to its first playoff win in over two decades.

He'll join tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Tamba Hali, safety Eric Berry and cornerback Marcus Peters in Hawaii. Linebacker Justin Houston (knee) declined his invitation.